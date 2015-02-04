STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.13 percent, as oil explorers gain after crude oil prices surge 19 pct over the past four sessions before paring some gains on Wednesday. A report by news channel CNBC TV18 that the oil ministry has proposed a new subsidy sharing proposal with the Finance Minister also helps.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.67/68 versus Tuesday's close of 61.6650/6750 per dollar, in line with most Asian peers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, as oil prices slip after a four-day rally on concerns over global demand and high stock levels.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 basis points at 6.99 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate lower at 7.70/7.75 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)