STOCKS

Indian shares continued their retreat from record highs hit last week for a fourth session on Wednesday to mark their lowest close in two weeks as banks declined on concerns the RBI's move to boost lenders' liquidity may weigh on margins. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.4 percent to 28,883.11, while the broader NSE index ended 0.38 percent lower at 8,723.20.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee closed lower at 61.7500/61.7600 versus Tuesday's close of 61.6650/6750 per dollar, tracking weak local shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, as oil prices slipped after a four-day rally on concerns over global demand and high stock levels.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 basis points at 6.99 percent, while the one-year rate was 1 bp higher at 7.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate lower at 6.90-7.00 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)