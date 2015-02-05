STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.46 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.40 percent higher, on value buying after hitting two-week closing low on Wednesday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at 61.82/83 versus previous close of 61.75/76 per dollar, on broad dollar strength after ECB cancels Greek funding. However, gains in shares keep the fall limited.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.70 percent, as oil prices remains low which would help keep domestic inflation lower.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 6.98 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rise at 7.75/7.80 percent versus previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)