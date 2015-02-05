STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.46 percent, while the broader
NSE index is 0.40 percent higher, on value buying after hitting
two-week closing low on Wednesday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 61.82/83 versus previous
close of 61.75/76 per dollar, on broad dollar strength after ECB
cancels Greek funding. However, gains in shares keep the fall
limited.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.70
percent, as oil prices remains low which would help keep
domestic inflation lower.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 6.98
percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rise at 7.75/7.80 percent versus
previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)