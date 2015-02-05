STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.85 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.82 percent higher, on value buying in blue-chips, while a strong response to HDFC Bank's $1.6 billion share offering also bolstered sentiment for its rivals.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at 61.77/78 versus previous close of 61.75/76 per dollar, but off low of 61.94 hit in early trades on likely flows of a large private lender, say traders. However, China's easing and concerns on Greece pull most Asian currencies lower.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.70 percent, as oil prices remain low which would help keep domestic inflation lower.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate fall 3 bps to 6.96 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rise at 7.75/7.80 percent versus previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)