STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.85 percent, while the broader
NSE index is 0.82 percent higher, on value buying in blue-chips,
while a strong response to HDFC Bank's $1.6 billion share
offering also bolstered sentiment for its rivals.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 61.77/78 versus previous
close of 61.75/76 per dollar, but off low of 61.94 hit in early
trades on likely flows of a large private lender, say traders.
However, China's easing and concerns on Greece pull most Asian
currencies lower.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.70
percent, as oil prices remain low which would help keep domestic
inflation lower.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate fall 3 bps to 6.96 percent,
while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rise at 7.75/7.80 percent versus
previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent.
