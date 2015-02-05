STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.11 percent, while the
broader NSE index fell 0.14 percent, dragged down by explorers
such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp after a fall in crude
prices, while subduded markets across the region also dampend
sentiment.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.76/77 versus
previous close of 61.75/76 per dollar, but off low of 61.94 hit
in early trades. Market ended little changed tracking volatile
share market.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark bond yield ended down 2 basis points at
7.70 percent, as global oil prices remain low which would help
keep domestic inflation lower.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate ended down 2 bps to 6.97
percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 7.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.70/8.75 percent versus
previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)