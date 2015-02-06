(Corrects rupee closing level in second paragraph to 61.73/74 from 61.76/77)

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.11 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 0.14 percent, dragged down by explorers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp after a fall in crude prices, while subdued markets across the region also dampened sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.73/74 versus previous close of 61.75/76 per dollar, but off low of 61.94 hit in early trades. Market ended little changed tracking volatile share market.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.70 percent, as global oil prices remain low which would help keep domestic inflation lower.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 2 bps to 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.70/8.75 percent versus previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)