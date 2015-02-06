STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index rises 0.04 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.04 percent, on gains led by IT stocks. However, shares of Tata Motors fell as much as 5.4 percent, heading towards their biggest daily fall in more than a year after third-quarter profit missed analyst estimates.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.71/72 versus previous close of 61.73/74 per dollar, as most of the Asian currencies gain against dollar ahead of the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for January later in the session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.71 percent, as traders cut positions ahead of weekly debt auction later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate unchanged at 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's three-day cash rate lower at 7.75/7.80 percent versus one-day rate at 8.70/8.75 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)