BRIEF-ICICI Bank March-qtr profit rises about three-fold
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index falls 0.23 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.29 percent, as blue-chips such as Tata Motors slump on weak earnings and on worries the Bharatiya Janata Party may face defeat in Delhi elections.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.77/78 from the previous close of 61.73/74 per dollar, remains slightly higher on dollar buying by three large state-run banks, dealers say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.70 percent, ahead of weekly debt auction results. A Reuters poll expects the RBI to sell the 2026 bond at 7.66 pct yield.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate unchanged at 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus one-day rate at 8.70/8.75 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
