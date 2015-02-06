STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index falls 0.23 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.29 percent, as blue-chips such as Tata Motors slump on weak earnings and on worries the Bharatiya Janata Party may face defeat in Delhi elections.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.77/78 from the previous close of 61.73/74 per dollar, remains slightly higher on dollar buying by three large state-run banks, dealers say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.70 percent, ahead of weekly debt auction results. A Reuters poll expects the RBI to sell the 2026 bond at 7.66 pct yield.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate unchanged at 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus one-day rate at 8.70/8.75 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)