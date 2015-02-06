STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.46 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 0.58 percent, as shares marked their biggest weekly loss in eight, after blue-chips such as Tata Motors slumped on weak earnings and on worries the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party may face defeat in the upcoming Delhi state elections.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended marginally stronger at 61.6950/7050 from the previous close of 61.73/74 per dollar, tracking stronger Asian currencies ahead of U.S. jobs data.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended steady at 7.70 percent, as weekly auction results were in line with expectations but caution ahead of monthly consumer prices inflation data next week, prevented gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 5 basis points at 6.92 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 3 bps at 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate ended at 7.90/7.95 percent versus the one-day rate at 8.70/8.75 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)