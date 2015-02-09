STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 1.06 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 1.06 percent, as shares in Indian power companies fall after exit polls show victory for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi state elections.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weak at 62.08/09 versus the Friday's close of 61.6950/7050 per dollar, tracking weakness in Asian currencies after robust U.S. jobs data rekindles Fed rate hike views. Weakness in shares also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield up 2 bps at 7.72 percent, in data heavy week with GDP numbers due later in the day and inflation numbers on Thursday. Jump in U.S. treasury yields after strong jobs report also adds pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate gains 5 basis points at 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 7.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rise at 8.35/8.40 percent versus the three-day rate at 7.90/7.95 percent on Friday, on cash crunch. However, RBI injection of funds on Saturday via MSF help. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)