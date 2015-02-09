STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 1.03 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.92 percent, heading for the seventh straight session of losses, its longest losing streak since November, 2013, as exit polls released on Saturday showed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces his first state election defeat since sweeping to power last year.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weak at 62.16/17 versus the Friday's close of 61.6950/7050 per dollar, tracking weakness in Asian currencies after strong U.S. jobs data raise Fed rate hike expectation and fall in shares also weigh.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield up 2 bps at 7.72 percent, ahead of GDP numbers due later in the day and inflation numbers on Thursday. Traders expect a range-bound session.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate gains 4 basis points at 6.96 percent, while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 7.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate stable at 7.90/7.95 percent versus the three-day rate at 7.90/7.95 percent on Friday, on cash crunch. However, RBI injection of funds on Saturday via MSF help. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)