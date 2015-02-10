STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.58 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.60 percent, on value buying in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank after a seven-day losing streak, as investors shrugged off worries that an anti-corruption party may win the Delhi state elections.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.97/98 versus the pervious close of 62.1650/1750 per dollar, on dollar selling by a large engineering firm. Large private sector bank also seen selling greenback but watchful of cbank stepping in, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 2 bps at 7.71 percent, on short-covering after the new GDP data. Traders now await retail inflation data due later in the week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate falls 3 basis points at 6.91 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rise at 7.65/7.70 percent versus Monday's close at 7.05/7.10 percent (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)