RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.58 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.60 percent, on value buying in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank after a seven-day losing streak, as investors shrugged off worries that an anti-corruption party may win the Delhi state elections.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.97/98 versus the pervious close of 62.1650/1750 per dollar, on dollar selling by a large engineering firm. Large private sector bank also seen selling greenback but watchful of cbank stepping in, traders say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 2 bps at 7.71 percent, on short-covering after the new GDP data. Traders now await retail inflation data due later in the week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate falls 3 basis points at 6.91 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rise at 7.65/7.70 percent versus Monday's close at 7.05/7.10 percent (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.