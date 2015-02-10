STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian snapped a seven-day losing streak on value buying in blue-chips as investors shrugged off worries over an anti-corruption party's win in Delhi elections and instead focussed on the upcoming budget. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.45 percent to 28,355.62, while the broader NSE index ended 0.46 percent higher at 8,565.55.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.18/19 per dollar, weaker than the pervious close of 62.1650/1750 per dollar on dollar demand from oil companies and foreign banks. The surge in the dollar index also weighed on the rupee, traders said.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield ended unchanged at 7.73 percent as traders await retail inflation data due later in the week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 1 basis point at 6.93 percent, while the one-year rate ends down 2 bps at 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash ended at 7.75/8.80 percent versus Monday's close of 7.05/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)