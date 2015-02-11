BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank: sees 2017/18 bad loan additions to be "significantly lower"
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index rises 0.45 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.48 percent, on hopes of reforms in upcoming budget due on Feb. 28.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee trading at 62.25/26 per dollar, weaker than the previous close of 62.18/19 per dollar, as Asian currencies fell against the dollar on strengthening Fed rate hike expectations.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, ahead of retail inflation data due on Thursday. A Reuters poll expects retail inflation will be pushed slightly higher at 5.4 pct but still within RBI's expectations.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate steady at 6.93 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate steady at 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)