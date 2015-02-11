STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index rises 0.45 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.48 percent, on hopes of reforms in upcoming budget due on Feb. 28.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading at 62.25/26 per dollar, weaker than the previous close of 62.18/19 per dollar, as Asian currencies fell against the dollar on strengthening Fed rate hike expectations.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, ahead of retail inflation data due on Thursday. A Reuters poll expects retail inflation will be pushed slightly higher at 5.4 pct but still within RBI's expectations.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 6.93 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate steady at 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)