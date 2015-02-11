BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank: sees 2017/18 bad loan additions to be "significantly lower"
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index rises 0.80 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.86 percent, heading for their second consecutive session of gains, as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank climbed on hopes that Delhi election defeat may prompt faster reforms by the Modi government especially in the budget.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee edges up to 62.16/17 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.18/19 per dollar, tracking strength in shares. Most of the Asian currencies fall against the dollar on strengthening Fed rate hike expectations.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, in a range-bound trade ahead of retail inflation data due on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate steady at 6.93 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate steady at 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
