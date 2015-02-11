STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index rises 0.80 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.86 percent, heading for their second consecutive session of gains, as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank climbed on hopes that Delhi election defeat may prompt faster reforms by the Modi government especially in the budget.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee edges up to 62.16/17 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.18/19 per dollar, tracking strength in shares. Most of the Asian currencies fall against the dollar on strengthening Fed rate hike expectations.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, in a range-bound trade ahead of retail inflation data due on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 6.93 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate steady at 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)