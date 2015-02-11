STOCKS

Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank Ltd climbed on hopes that Delhi election defeat may prompt faster reforms by the Modi government through the upcoming federal budget. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.63 percent to close at 2,8533.97, while the NSE index ended 0.72 percent higher at 8,627.40

RUPEE

The rupee closed lower for a third consecutive session as expectations of a mid-year rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve strengthened the dollar against emerging market currencies. The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.25/26 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.18/19 per dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield closed unchanged at 7.73 percent as traders hold on to positions ahead of retail inflation data due on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate and the one-year rate both ended 1 basis point higher at 6.94 and 7.66 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.70/8.75 percent versus previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)