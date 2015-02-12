(Corrects call money close to 8.70/8.75 percent from 7.75/7.80 percent)

STOCKS

Indian shares were flat as bank shares fell on caution about upcoming results including from State Bank of India on Friday.

The BSE index was down 0.02 percent, while the NSE index was up 0.08 percent.

RUPEE

The rupee was headed for a fourth consecutive fall against the dollar, tracking falls in emerging markets over fraught Greek debt negotiations and an escalation of violence in Ukraine.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 62.3750/3850 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.25/27 per dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield was up 1 basis point at 7.74 percent ahead of consumer inflation data and industrial output data due at 1730 India time (1200 GMT)

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate rose 3 bps to 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 bps to 7.68 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate fell to 7.85/7.90 percent from its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)