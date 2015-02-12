STOCKS

Indian shares edge lower as bank shares fall on caution about upcoming results including from State Bank of India on Friday.

The BSE index is down 0.24 percent, while the NSE index falls 0.1 percent.

RUPEE

The rupee falls to a one-month low against the dollar and is headed for a fourth consecutive daily fall, tracking weaker emerging markets over fraught Greek debt negotiations and an escalation of violence in Ukraine.

Concerns are also reinforced after foreign investors have been net sellers of Indian shares for the fourth consecutive sessions, totalling around $307 million.

The partially convertible rupee is trading at 62.4225/4300 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.25/27 per dollar. It earlier hit a session low of 62.47, its lowest since Jan. 9.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield is up 2 basis point at 7.75 percent ahead of consumer inflation data and industrial output data due at 05:30 p.m. (1200 GMT)

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate rises 3 bps to 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 bps to 7.68 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate falls to 7.55/7.60 percent from its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)