Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS

Indian shares rallied about 1 percent, in a sharp turnaround from earlier mild losses after the leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine reached a deal to end fighting in eastern Ukraine, sparking gains in global markets. The NSE index rose 0.98 percent to 8,711.55, while the BSE index rose 0.95 percent to 28,805.10.
RUPEE

The Indian rupee fell to a one-month low against the dollar and closed lower for a fourth consecutive day, tracking weaker emerging markets over fraught Greek debt negotiations. However, reports of a Ukraine ceasefire limited losses on hopes of improved risk appetite for global investors.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.3050/3150 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.25/27 per dollar. It earlier hit a session low of 62.47, its lowest since Jan. 9.
GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 7.74 percent ahead of consumer inflation data and industrial output which was released after markets closed.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate rose 4 bps to 6.98 percent, while the one-year rate gained 2 bps to 7.68 percent.
CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate fell to 7.00/7.10 percent from its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)
