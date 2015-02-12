STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares rallied about 1 percent, in a sharp turnaround from earlier mild losses after the leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine reached a deal to end fighting in eastern Ukraine, sparking gains in global markets. The NSE index rose 0.98 percent to 8,711.55, while the BSE index rose 0.95 percent to 28,805.10.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee fell to a one-month low against the dollar and closed lower for a fourth consecutive day, tracking weaker emerging markets over fraught Greek debt negotiations. However, reports of a Ukraine ceasefire limited losses on hopes of improved risk appetite for global investors.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.3050/3150 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.25/27 per dollar. It earlier hit a session low of 62.47, its lowest since Jan. 9.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 7.74 percent ahead of consumer inflation data and industrial output which was released after markets closed.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate rose 4 bps to 6.98 percent, while the one-year rate gained 2 bps to 7.68 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate fell to 7.00/7.10 percent from its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)