RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index rises 0.48 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.6 percent, as shares of pharmaceuticals lead gains on foreign buying and robust post- results management commentary helps. Higher Asian shares also keep sentiment positive.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.12/13 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.3050/3150 after retail inflation data for January came within market expectations. Most Asian currencies rise against the dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.70 percent after retail inflation data for January came within market expectations, raising hopes of rate cuts.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 9 bps at 6.89 percent, while the one-year rate falls 8 bps to 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus one-day rate of 7.00/7.10 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.