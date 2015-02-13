STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index rises 0.48 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.6 percent, as shares of pharmaceuticals lead gains on foreign buying and robust post- results management commentary helps. Higher Asian shares also keep sentiment positive.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.12/13 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.3050/3150 after retail inflation data for January came within market expectations. Most Asian currencies rise against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.70 percent after retail inflation data for January came within market expectations, raising hopes of rate cuts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 9 bps at 6.89 percent, while the one-year rate falls 8 bps to 7.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus one-day rate of 7.00/7.10 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)