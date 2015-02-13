STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index rises 0.81 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.83 percent, heading to their fourth consecutive day of gains, as State Bank of India surged after posting a fall in bad loans in the previous quarter while exporters gained on value buying.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee is at 62.15/16 per dollar after rising to 62.0450 on dollar purchase by state-run banks likely on behalf of the RBI and oil companies, traders say. The Indian rupee ended at 62.3050/3150 on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.69 percent after consumer prices for January came within market expectations and well below the central bank's inflation target, bolstering prospects for further interest rate cuts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 10 bps at 6.88 percent, while the one-year rate falls 8 bps to 7.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent versus one-day rate of 7.00/7.10 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)