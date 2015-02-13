STOCKS

Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive day on Friday, as State Bank of India surged after bad loans rose only slightly in the previous quarter, with sentiment also underpinned by stable consumer inflation data and stronger global markets. The benchmark BSE index closed 1.01 percent higher at 29,094.93. The NSE index gained 1.08 percent to 8,805.50.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger after retail inflation data for January came within market expectations and stayed well below the central bank's target. Stronger global markets and an equity market rally also supported the currency, traders said. The rupee ended at 62.14/15 per dollar compared with its previous close of at 62.3050/3150 on Thursday. It earlier rose to a high of 62.0450 per dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield fell 4 basis points to 7.70 percent after consumer prices for January came within market expectations and well below the central bank's inflation target, bolstering prospects for further interest rate cuts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 8 bps at 6.90 percent, while the one-year rate falls 6 bps to 7.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate ended at 6.80/6.90 percent versus one-day rate of 7.00/7.10 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)