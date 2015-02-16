STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.5 percent while the NSE index gains 0.43 percent, as shares of oil refineries gain after hike in retail price of gasoline and diesel starting Monday. Traders also remain hopeful ahead of budget.

RUPEE

The rupee trades at 62.12/13 per dollar, higher than Friday's close of 62.1950/2050, tarcking weakness in dollar, strength in shares also aids.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.70 percent, ahead of wholesale inflation data. Traders remain caution on higher crude prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate rise 3 bps at 6.93 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 bps to 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent versus three-day rate of 6.80/6.90 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)