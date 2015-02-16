STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.4 percent while the NSE index gains 0.33 percent, marking their highest level in over two-weeks led by consumer goods stocks such as ITC on hopes slowing inflation and reforms in upcoming budget would boost consumer spending.

RUPEE

The rupee trades at 62.20/21 per dollar, as compared to Friday's close of 62.1950/2050, on dollar demand from oil companies. However, strength in shares limit the fall, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.70 percent. Traders expect bonds to tarde range-bound in a holiday truncated week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate rises 2 bps to 6.92 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus three-day rate of 6.80/6.90 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)