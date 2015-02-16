RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.4 percent while the NSE index gains 0.33 percent, marking their highest level in over two-weeks led by consumer goods stocks such as ITC on hopes slowing inflation and reforms in upcoming budget would boost consumer spending.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trades at 62.20/21 per dollar, as compared to Friday's close of 62.1950/2050, on dollar demand from oil companies. However, strength in shares limit the fall, traders say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.70 percent. Traders expect bonds to tarde range-bound in a holiday truncated week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate rises 2 bps to 6.92 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus three-day rate of 6.80/6.90 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
