RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ends up 0.1 percent and the NSE index rose 0.04 percent on Monday, enough to post a fifth consecutive winning session, as consumer goods makers such as ITC advanced on hopes slowing inflation and reforms in the upcoming federal budget would boost spending.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ends at 62.1550/1650 per dollar versus Friday's close of 62.1950/2050, as strength in shares offset dollar demand from oil companies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield inched up 1 basis point to 7.71 percent, tracking paying in offshore interest rate swaps. Traders expect bonds to trade range-bound in a holiday truncated week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate rises 5 basis points to 6.95 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 basis points to 7.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's two-day cash rate ends at 7.70/7.75 percent versus the three-day closing rate of 6.80/6.90 percent on Friday on higher demand ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.