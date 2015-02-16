STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index ends up 0.1 percent and the NSE index rose 0.04 percent on Monday, enough to post a fifth consecutive winning session, as consumer goods makers such as ITC advanced on hopes slowing inflation and reforms in the upcoming federal budget would boost spending.

RUPEE

The rupee ends at 62.1550/1650 per dollar versus Friday's close of 62.1950/2050, as strength in shares offset dollar demand from oil companies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield inched up 1 basis point to 7.71 percent, tracking paying in offshore interest rate swaps. Traders expect bonds to trade range-bound in a holiday truncated week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate rises 5 basis points to 6.95 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 basis points to 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's two-day cash rate ends at 7.70/7.75 percent versus the three-day closing rate of 6.80/6.90 percent on Friday on higher demand ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)