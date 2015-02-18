STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index up 0.32 percent and the NSE index rises 0.29 percent, heading towards a sixth consecutive session of gains, as consumer goods makers such as ITC Ltd advance on hopes that slowing inflation and reforms in the upcoming federal budget would boost spending. Higher Asian shares also aid.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee trades weak at 62.22/23 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.1550/1650, falling to a nearly one-week, as most Asian currencies fall against the dollar. Bunched-up flows due to a holiday on Tuesday will be on watch, traders.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.70 percent, traders expect bonds to trade in a narrow band in a holiday truncated week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 6.95 percent, and the one-year rate also flat at 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's two-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)