RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index up 0.54 percent and the NSE index rises 0.47 percent, heading towards a sixth consecutive session of gains, lead by rate-sensitive stocks. Reforms hopes in the upcoming federal budget and higher Asian shares keep sentiment positive.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 62.26/27 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.1550/1650, down to a nearly one-week low on dollar demand from oil companies and also weighed down by a fall in most Asian currencies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.71 percent. Traders expect bonds to trade in a narrow band in a holiday-truncated week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate falls 2 basis points to 6.93 percent, and the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's two-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.