STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index up 0.54 percent and the NSE index rises 0.47 percent, heading towards a sixth consecutive session of gains, lead by rate-sensitive stocks. Reforms hopes in the upcoming federal budget and higher Asian shares keep sentiment positive.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee weaker at 62.26/27 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.1550/1650, down to a nearly one-week low on dollar demand from oil companies and also weighed down by a fall in most Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.71 percent. Traders expect bonds to trade in a narrow band in a holiday-truncated week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate falls 2 basis points to 6.93 percent, and the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's two-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)