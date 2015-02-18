STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.63 percent and the NSE index rose 0.68 percent for a sixth consecutive session of gains, hitting their highest in 2-1/2 weeks. Gains were led by rate-sensitive stocks because of hopes of rate cuts by the central bank due to slowing inflation and reforms in the upcoming budget.

RUPEE

The rupee weakened to 62.34/62.35 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.1550/1650, on dollar demand from oil companies and also weighed down by a fall in most Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended steady at 7.71 percent. Traders expect bonds to trade in a narrow band in a holiday-truncated week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate fell 3 basis points to 6.92 percent, and the one-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's two-day cash rate at 7.00/7.05 percent versus Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)