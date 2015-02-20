STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.82 percent and the NSE index 0.75 percent lower, ending a seven-day winning streak as investors pair position in heavyweights including Reliance.

RUPEE

The rupee trades strong at 62.27/28 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 62.34/35, on bunched up dollar inflows after a holiday on Thursday. However, month-end demand likely to limit further rise in the local currency, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield falls to one-week low of 7.69 percent, ahead of the federal budget due next week. Traders expect bond yields to trade in 7.65-7.72 percent range until budget.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 6.92 percent, and the one-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)