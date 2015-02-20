STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.82 percent and
the NSE index 0.75 percent lower, ending a seven-day
winning streak as investors pair position in heavyweights
including Reliance.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trades strong at 62.27/28 per dollar versus
Wednesday's close of 62.34/35, on bunched up dollar inflows
after a holiday on Thursday. However, month-end demand likely to
limit further rise in the local currency, traders say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield falls to one-week low of 7.69
percent, ahead of the federal budget due next week. Traders
expect bond yields to trade in 7.65-7.72 percent range until
budget.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis
point at 6.92 percent, and the one-year rate
falls 3 bps to 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent versus
Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)