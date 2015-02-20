STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.20 percent and the NSE index 0.14 percent lower, on course to end a seven-day winning streak, with Reliance Industries the biggest drag on the indexes.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 62.24/25 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 62.34/35, on bunched-up dollar inflows after a holiday on Thursday. However, month-end demand limits further rise in the local currency, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield falls to one-week low of 7.69 percent, ahead of the federal budget due next week. Traders expect bond yields to trade in 7.65-7.72 percent range until the budget.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 4 basis points at 6.89 percent, and the one-year rate falls 5 bps to 7.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate higher at 7.85/7.90 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)