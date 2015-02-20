STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.20 percent and
the NSE index 0.14 percent lower, on course to end a
seven-day winning streak, with Reliance Industries the biggest
drag on the indexes.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 62.24/25 per dollar versus Wednesday's
close of 62.34/35, on bunched-up dollar inflows after a holiday
on Thursday. However, month-end demand limits further rise in
the local currency, traders say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield falls to one-week low of 7.69
percent, ahead of the federal budget due next week. Traders
expect bond yields to trade in 7.65-7.72 percent range until the
budget.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 4 basis
points at 6.89 percent, and the one-year rate
falls 5 bps to 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate higher at 7.85/7.90 percent
versus Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)