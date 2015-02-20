STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.78 percent and the NSE index ends 0.69 percent lower, snapping a seven-day winning streak, weighed down by a 3.2 percent fall in shares of Reliance Industries and as sentiment for blue-chips was hit after foreign investors sold index derivatives.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 62.22/20 against the dollar, compared with 62.34/62.35 in the previous session, as bunched up inflows in a holiday-shortened week prompted heavy dollar-selling by foreign banks.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield falls to one-week low of 7.69 percent, ahead of the federal budget due next week. Traders expect bond yields to trade in 7.65-7.72 percent range until the budget.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 6.90 percent, and the one-year rate falls 4 bps to 7.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate lower at 6.80/6.85 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)