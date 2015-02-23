STOCKS

Indian shares gain on Monday as investors start building positions in some of the heavyweights ahead of the federal budget due on Feb 28, while firm trends across Asia also lift sentiment. India's benchmark BSE index rises 0.37 percent and the NSE index up 0.31 percent

RUPEE

The Indian rupee mildly stronger at 62.1925 against the dollar from Friday's 62.22/23, tracking stocks, bunched up inflows. Month-end dollar demand from importers limits gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield flat at 7.69 percent, its lowest in a week touched on Friday. Sentiment cautious ahead of federal budget due on Saturday. Yield seen in 7.68-7.71 percent in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 6.89 percent, and the one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with Friday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)