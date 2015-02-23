RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.60 percent and NSE index lower 0.66 percent, led by losses in blue-chip stocks including Reliance Industries. Sentiment to remain cautious ahead of the federal budget on Feb. 28.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee marginally stronger at 62.19/20 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 62.22/23, aided by bunched-up dollar inflows but month-end dollar demand from importers limits further gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat on the day at 7.69 percent as sentiment cautious ahead of the budget. Yield seen in 7.68-7.71 percent range in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis points at 6.88 percent, and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent compared with Friday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.