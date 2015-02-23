STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index down 0.60 percent and NSE index lower 0.66 percent, led by losses in blue-chip stocks including Reliance Industries. Sentiment to remain cautious ahead of the federal budget on Feb. 28.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee marginally stronger at 62.19/20 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 62.22/23, aided by bunched-up dollar inflows but month-end dollar demand from importers limits further gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat on the day at 7.69 percent as sentiment cautious ahead of the budget. Yield seen in 7.68-7.71 percent range in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis points at 6.88 percent, and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent compared with Friday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)