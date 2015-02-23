STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index down 0.88 percent and NSE index lower 0.89 percent, dragged down by heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and financial stocks, as caution prevailed ahead of the federal budget due on Feb 28.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee closed weaker at 62.32/33 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 62.22/23, tracking dollar strength and weakness in local shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 7.70 percent as sentiment was cautious ahead of the budget.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 6.91 percent, and the one-year rate up 2 bps at 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with Friday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)