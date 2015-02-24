STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares rise marginally in low-volume trade as investors reluctant to take big bets ahead of the budget due on Feb. 28. The benchmark BSE index is up 0.21 percent and NSE index 0.20 percent higher.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee tad stronger at 62.28 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.32/33, tracking Asian peers and local shares. Likely to stay within 62.20-62.40 range.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 7.71 percent as sentiment cautious ahead of the federal budget due on Saturday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate flat at 6.91 percent, and the one-year rate also steady at 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent compared with Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)