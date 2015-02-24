STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index edged up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index gained 0.08 percent to end a two-session losing streak as investors favoured defensive stocks such as ITC Ltd ahead of an event-heavy week, although broader gains were capped as lower oil prices hit some energy firms.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee closed at 62.1950/2050 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.32/33, tracking Asian peers and local shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points at 7.72 percent as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the federal budget due on Saturday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate rose 2 basis points to 6.93 percent, and the one-year rate gained 3 basis points to 7.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate closed at 6.75/6.80 percent compared with Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)