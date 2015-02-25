STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.58 percent and the NSE index 0.6 percent higher, led by gains in blue-chip stocks on value buying. Trading may remain rangebound ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday and the federal budget on Saturday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee strengthens to 62.04 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 62.1950/2050 on global dollar weakness after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank would not rush into raising interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 7.70 percent after Yellen suggested the Fed would not rush into raising interest rates.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 bps at 6.91 percent, and the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)