RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.58 percent and the NSE index 0.6 percent higher, led by gains in blue-chip stocks on value buying. Trading may remain rangebound ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday and the federal budget on Saturday.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee strengthens to 62.04 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 62.1950/2050 on global dollar weakness after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank would not rush into raising interest rates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 7.70 percent after Yellen suggested the Fed would not rush into raising interest rates.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 2 bps at 6.91 percent, and the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 7.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.