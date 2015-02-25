STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.55 percent and the NSE index 0.59 percent higher, as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries recovered from recent falls after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank would not rush into raising interest rates.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee strengthens to 62.03 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 62.1950/2050 on global dollar weakness after the Fed chief Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank would not rush into raising interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bps at 7.71 percent after Yellen's statement.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 bps at 6.90 percent, and the one-year rate lower 3 bps at 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.100 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)