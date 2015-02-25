RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.55 percent and the NSE index 0.59 percent higher, as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries recovered from recent falls after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank would not rush into raising interest rates.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee strengthens to 62.03 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 62.1950/2050 on global dollar weakness after the Fed chief Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank would not rush into raising interest rates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bps at 7.71 percent after Yellen's statement.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 3 bps at 6.90 percent, and the one-year rate lower 3 bps at 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.100 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)
