STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.01 percent higher and the broader NSE index rose 0.06 percent on Wednesday, as investors took profits in outperformers including Tata Steel ahead of key events later in the week.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ends stronger at 61.9650/9750 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 62.1950/2050, rising to a more-than-two-week high against the dollar, tracking Asian peers, after the Federal Reserve chief indicated the authority isn't hurrying to raise interest rates in the world's largest economy, boosting investors' appetite for emerging market assets.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 7.71 percent as a recent decline in global crude oil prices that slashes the country's import bill and creates room for further monetary policy easing spurred purchases ahead of this week's annual budget announcement.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ends down 1 bp at 6.92 percent, and the one-year rate also closes 1 bp lower at 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.90/7.00 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)