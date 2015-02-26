STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index falls 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.21 percent, as investors take profits ahead of the railway budget due later on Thursday and fiscal budget due later in the week.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee little changed at 61.95/96 per dollar versus previous close of 61.9650/9750, on broad dollar weakness. Most of the Asian currencies gain against dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.70 percent as Brent crude fell towards $61, reversing previous gains as US crude stocks weigh. However, investors cautious ahead of the fiscal budget.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 bps at 6.90 percent, and the one-year rate falls 2 bps lower to 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rise to 7.90/7.95 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)