STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index falls 0.75 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.73 percent, led by profit-taking in software stocks such as Infosys Ltd, while caution also prevailed ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts due later in the day and the federal budget on Saturday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 61.88/89 per dollar versus previous close of 61.9650/9750, tracking gains in most of the Asian currencies against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.72 percent as investors remain cautious ahead of the budget.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 bp at 6.93 percent, and the one-year rate steady at 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.70/7.75 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)