RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.9 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.95 percent lower, led by profit-taking in software stocks such as Infosys Ltd, while the expiry of derivative contracts and caution before federal budget on Saturday weighed on sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended stronger at 61.75/76 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.9650/9750 on foreign fund inflows, but month-end demand from oil companies limited gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 7.74 percent as investors trimmed holdings due to uncertainty ahead of the government's budget on Saturday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended up 4 basis points at 6.96 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 2 basis points at 7.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.80/6.85 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.