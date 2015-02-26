STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.9 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.95 percent lower, led by profit-taking in software stocks such as Infosys Ltd, while the expiry of derivative contracts and caution before federal budget on Saturday weighed on sentiment.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 61.75/76 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.9650/9750 on foreign fund inflows, but month-end demand from oil companies limited gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 7.74 percent as investors trimmed holdings due to uncertainty ahead of the government's budget on Saturday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 4 basis points at 6.96 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 2 basis points at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.80/6.85 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)