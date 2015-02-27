RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent and the broader NSE index 0.50 percent higher, as blue-chips gain ahead of the federal budget due on Saturday.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee trades weak at 61.81/82 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.75/76, tracking dollar's gains against most Asian currencies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.73 percent, ahead of the federal budget due on Saturday; fiscal deficit, market borrowing numbers key.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 6.95 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate rises to 7.80/7.85 percent versus one-day rate of 6.80/6.85 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
