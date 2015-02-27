STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent and the broader NSE index 0.50 percent higher, as blue-chips gain ahead of the federal budget due on Saturday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trades weak at 61.81/82 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.75/76, tracking dollar's gains against most Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.73 percent, ahead of the federal budget due on Saturday; fiscal deficit, market borrowing numbers key.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 6.95 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate rises to 7.80/7.85 percent versus one-day rate of 6.80/6.85 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)