STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.23 percent and the broader NSE index 1.39 percent higher, heading for their best single-day gain in two weeks as heavyweights such as Larsen and Toubro surged after being shortlisted for a major defence contract, while bullish sentiment prevailed ahead of the federal budget on Saturday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee edges down to 61.84/85 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.75/76 on dollar purchase by state-run banks likely for RBI offsetting debt-related inflows from foreign banks, dealers say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.73 percent, ahead of the federal budget due on Saturday; fiscal deficit, market borrowing numbers key.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 6.96 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate rises to 7.65/7.70 percent versus one-day rate of 6.80/6.85 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)