RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.23 percent and the broader NSE index 1.39 percent higher, heading for their best single-day gain in two weeks as heavyweights such as Larsen and Toubro surged after being shortlisted for a major defence contract, while bullish sentiment prevailed ahead of the federal budget on Saturday.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee edges down to 61.84/85 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.75/76 on dollar purchase by state-run banks likely for RBI offsetting debt-related inflows from foreign banks, dealers say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.73 percent, ahead of the federal budget due on Saturday; fiscal deficit, market borrowing numbers key.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 6.96 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate rises to 7.65/7.70 percent versus one-day rate of 6.80/6.85 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.