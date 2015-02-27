STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ends up 1.65 percent and the broader NSE index closes 1.85 percent higher, their best single-day advance in six weeks, as blue chips rally on hopes the government would deliver a budget that increases public investment but sticks broadly to its fiscal deficit targets.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ends weaker at 61.83/84 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.75/76 on large dollar demand from state-run banks, likely on behalf of the central bank, while month-end demand from importers also hurts.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 2 basis points at 7.72 percent, ahead of the federal budget due on Saturday. Traders keenly awaiting the fiscal deficit and borrowing numbers as also the overall plans from the government.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ends up 1 basis point at 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate ends steady at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's three-day cash rate ends at 7.25/7.30 percent versus Thursday's one-day rate of 6.80/6.85 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)