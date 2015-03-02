STOCKS

-----------------------

Benchmark BSE index up 0.57 pct and broader NSE index higher 0.55 percent, as private banks advance on hopes for increased foreign investment in sector after government said it would make no distinctions between foreign direct investments and foreign portfolio investments.

RUPEE

--------------

Rupee at 61.8350 per dollar versus previous close of 61.83/84, with sentiment cautious as emerging Asian currencies slid after China's central bank cut interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.73 percent after government set higher-than-expected fiscal deficit target for 2015/16 as part of federal budget unveiled on Saturday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

Benchmark five-year rate up 2 bps at 6.99 percent, while one-year rate higher 2 bps at 7.69 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent vs Friday's three-day rate of 7.25/7.30 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)