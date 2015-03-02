STOCKS

-----------------------

Benchmark BSE index is flat, while broader NSE index is up 0.27 percent, as infrastructure stocks gain on positive announcements in federal budget, but broader gains are capped by falls in companies adversely impacted.

RUPEE

--------------

Rupee at 61.9025 per dollar versus previous close of 61.83/84, with sentiment cautious as emerging Asian currencies slid after China's central bank cut interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 7.76 percent after government set higher-than-expected fiscal deficit target for 2015/16 as part of federal budget unveiled on Saturday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

Benchmark five-year rate is up 7 bps at 7.04 percent, while one-year rate is up 4 bps at 7.71 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 7.10/7.15 percent vs Friday's three-day rate of 7.25/7.30 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)