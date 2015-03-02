STOCKS

-----------------------

India's broader NSE index marked its highest closing level on Monday as stocks ranging from capital goods makers such as Larsen & Toubro to cement makers and power sector lenders surged on the federal budget's infrastructure push. The 50-share index gained 0.62 percent to 8,956.75, surpassing its previous record of 8,952.35 hit on Jan. 29. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.33 percent higher at 29,459.14.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee fell for the second straight session against the dollar, as the government forecast a wider-than-expected budget deficit for the next fiscal year, hurting demand for the local currency. Likely purchase of the greenback by the central bank also weighed on the rupee, traders said. The rupee closed at 61.8650/8750 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.83/84.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 7.74 percent after the government set a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit target for 2015/16 as part of the federal budget unveiled on Saturday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

Benchmark five-year rate ended up 8 basis points at 7.05 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 7 basis points at 7.74 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate closed at 6.90/7.00 percent vs Friday's three-day rate of 7.25/7.30 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)