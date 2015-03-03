STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index falls 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.14 percent as investors book-profit in recent outperformers after Nifty hit record high on Monday.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee trades little changed at 61.90/91 per dollar versus Monday's close of 61.8650/8750 per dollar, as broad dollar strength offset by expectations of increased foreign fund inflows post budget.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 7.77 percent as U.S. bond yields rise. Uncertainty over when RBI may ease rates also weigh.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

Benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 basis points at 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rise to 7.60/7.65 percent vs Monday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)