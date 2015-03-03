RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index gains 0.43 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.34 percent as investors book-profit in recent outperformers after Nifty hit record high on Monday.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trades stronger at 61.83/84 per dollar versus Monday's close of 61.8650/8750 per dollar, on dollar sales by foreign banks, dealers say. Strength in stock market also aids.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.75 percent as uncertainty over when RBI may ease rates dampens sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
Benchmark five-year rate up 5 basis points at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 basis points to 7.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.45/7.50 percent vs Monday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.