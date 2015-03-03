STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gains 0.43 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.34 percent as investors book-profit in recent outperformers after Nifty hit record high on Monday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trades stronger at 61.83/84 per dollar versus Monday's close of 61.8650/8750 per dollar, on dollar sales by foreign banks, dealers say. Strength in stock market also aids.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.75 percent as uncertainty over when RBI may ease rates dampens sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

Benchmark five-year rate up 5 basis points at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 basis points to 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.45/7.50 percent vs Monday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)